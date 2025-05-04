Brown Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

