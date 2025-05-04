Brown Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 697,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,535,000 after acquiring an additional 362,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 235,480 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.9 %

PDEC opened at $37.93 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

