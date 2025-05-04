Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,472,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 323,878 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,311,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Progressive by 2,262.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,882,000 after buying an additional 249,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 238,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after buying an additional 68,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $435,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,663.84. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $110,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,084.80. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,894 shares of company stock worth $11,020,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.41.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $282.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average of $259.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

