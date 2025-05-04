Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861,288. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.