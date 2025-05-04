iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.38. 1,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITDC. Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

