Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.800-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.850-2.950 EPS.

NYSE:ETN opened at $299.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.62. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

