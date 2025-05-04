Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.55 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.10). Approximately 76,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 373,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £600.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.25.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.

The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.

Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.

