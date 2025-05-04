Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.55 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.10). Approximately 76,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 373,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.12).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a report on Friday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMRQ
Amaroq Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.
The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.
Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amaroq Minerals
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.