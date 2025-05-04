bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
