Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.