iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 5,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

