iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.08. 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

