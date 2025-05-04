Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.70. 35,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 47,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $223.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 187.29% and a negative return on equity of 300.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Home & Finance stock. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Better Home & Finance Holding ( NASDAQ:BETR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 1.56% of Better Home & Finance at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

