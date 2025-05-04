Dave (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Should You Buy?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 51,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 36,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

