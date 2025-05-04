Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RXRX Free Report ) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

