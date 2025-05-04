Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RXRX
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.