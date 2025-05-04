Promising Gold Stocks To Watch Today – May 3rd

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, processing or trading of gold. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to movements in the price of gold as well as to company-specific factors like production costs and operational performance. Because they combine commodity and equity risks, gold stocks can be more volatile than holding physical gold itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,084,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,744,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 12,626,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,427,278. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.80. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

