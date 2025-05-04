Airline Stocks Worth Watching – May 3rd

American Airlines Group, RTX, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, TransDigm Group, Expedia Group, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo air transport services. As equity investments, they grant shareholders partial ownership and typically fluctuate in value based on travel demand, fuel prices, labor costs and broader economic conditions. Investors often consider industry?specific risks—such as regulatory changes or geopolitical events—when evaluating airline stock performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 74,991,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,340,290. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.30. 5,002,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.07. 8,650,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,513,157. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,935,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TDG traded up $14.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,448.39. 384,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,348.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.33. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,468.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.79. 2,694,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

LUV traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,779,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Featured Articles