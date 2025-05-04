Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRVFF opened at C$45.20 on Friday. Harvia Oyj has a 52-week low of C$41.20 and a 52-week high of C$52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.87.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

