OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $45.16 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

