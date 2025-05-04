BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 465,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BTCS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTCS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.09. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. BTCS had a net margin of 366.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,178,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,215.68. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTCS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in BTCS by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BTCS by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BTCS by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90,171 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.