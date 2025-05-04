Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Celanese has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

