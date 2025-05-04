Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.8 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS HMDPF opened at C$67.93 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$49.85 and a 1-year high of C$110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.25.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

