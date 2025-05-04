Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32), Zacks reports. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

