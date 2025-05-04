Comerica Bank Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,438,000. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $157.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average is $167.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

