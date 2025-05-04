Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Helios Technologies worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 450,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $937.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Helios Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

