Comerica Bank Has $8.60 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $589,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $72.93 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

