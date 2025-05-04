Utah Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 130,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 298.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $550.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,693.80. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

