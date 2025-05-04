Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

