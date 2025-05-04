Comerica Bank Has $9.33 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.56.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

