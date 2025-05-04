Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $143.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $111.92 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

