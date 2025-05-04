Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,185.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after buying an additional 3,101,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $56,520,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,159,000 after buying an additional 2,220,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.