Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RITM stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RITM. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

