The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

THC opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

