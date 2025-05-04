Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,551,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.76.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

