The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,649 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

