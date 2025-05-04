PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Paysign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paysign during the fourth quarter worth $16,946,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paysign by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paysign

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,936,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,397,698.78. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Paysign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.23. Paysign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

