Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

