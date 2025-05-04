Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 687,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,079,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Up 2.5 %

GRAB opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grab

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.