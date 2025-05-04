PDT Partners LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,650 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MGNX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $110.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

