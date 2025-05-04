PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE PHM opened at $104.51 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

