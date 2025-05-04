PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 1,035,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,789,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 442,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,082.90. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

