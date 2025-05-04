Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $180,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $389.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $385.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

