Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Bakala Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Bakala Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 23.6% of Bakala Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

