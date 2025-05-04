Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,970 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $171,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,423,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,706,000 after buying an additional 750,515 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $929.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

