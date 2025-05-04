Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 75.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.40 million. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main Street Capital stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

