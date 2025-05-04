Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2226 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 1.5% increase from Deutsche Lufthansa’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Lufthansa

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.