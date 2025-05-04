Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2226 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 1.5% increase from Deutsche Lufthansa’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
