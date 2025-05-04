The Eastern Company (EML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 16th

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Eastern has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Eastern Stock Down 2.6 %

EML opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. Eastern has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter. Eastern had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

