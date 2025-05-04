CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
CCNEP stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.75.
CNB Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.