CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CCNEP stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

