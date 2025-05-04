Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a 25.0% increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 73.6% annually over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

