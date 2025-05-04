National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,826 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,737,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,208,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,354,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 315,474 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 527,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 192,765 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

