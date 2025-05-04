Quarry LP Grows Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Quarry LP grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,084,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after buying an additional 181,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 153,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 134,455 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.